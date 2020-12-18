The 1TB SK Hynix Gold S31, our favorite SSD, plummets to $84

If you’re looking to treat yourself to something special for the holidays, one of the best SSDs you can buy is available at a phenomenal price. SK Hynix via Amazon is selling its 1TB Gold S31 SSD for $84. That’s 20 percent off the current cost, and matches the all-time low. To get the deal you must click the coupon underneath the price on the product page.

The Gold S31 is our top pick as the best SSD for most people in 2020. We gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review. The Gold S31 is “the fastest SATA drive we’ve ever tested for sustained read and write operations,” we said at the time.

SK Hynix says you can expect sequential read speeds up to 560 megabytes per second, and write speeds up to 525 megabytes per second from this 2.5-inch SATA III drive. Those speeds were about right when we ran the CrystalDiskMark 6 benchmark in our tests.

Perhaps you’ve never heard of SK Hynix, but you’ve almost certainly used their components, as SK Hynix is a major supplier of flash memory and DRAM to the big brands. When it uses its own name on products like this drive they tend to be well priced, but snagging the Gold S31 at just $84 is simply excellent. The drive also comes with a five-year warranty.

[Today’s deal: SK Hynix Gold S31 for $84 at Amazon.]