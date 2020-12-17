Load up on stocking stuffers in Amazon's portable storage sale

If you or a loved one needs extra storage capacity for a mobile device, computer, or even a Nintendo Switch, Amazon’s got you covered today. The online retailer is throwing a one-day sale on data storage devicesRemove non-product link, including microSD cards, USB thumb drives, and external hard drives and SSDs.

The sale ends just before midnight on Thursday evening Pacific time. There are a ton of options to choose from in this sale, but here are three items we especially liked.

For PCs that need all the external storage this sale can muster, there’s the 12TB WD My Book desktop external hard drive for $200. That’s down from the more recent $250 and the all-time low, which we haven’t seen since the spring. There’s plenty of room in this drive for backups as well as a large media library.

For something a little more modest, how about a 512GB SanDisk Ultra microSD card for $60? That’s another all-time low and far cheaper than the $75 to $80 it usually sells for. It’s also a steal for a microSD card with this much capacity.

Finally, we like the Crucial X6 1TB portable SSD drive for $100, down from $120 and another all-time low. It uses a USB-C connection and comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable. You can also use it with a standard USB port if you pick-up a USB-C to standard USB cable.

Those are our picks, but there are over 20 different deals available in this storage extravaganza, including a variety of flash drives and microSD cards perfect for stocking stuffers.

[Today’s deal: One-day sale on data storage devices on Amazon.Remove non-product link]