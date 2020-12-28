10 eLearning courses to boost your skills in 2021

Don’t look now, but 2021 is right around the corner. Is this the year that you learn something new and maybe even start working towards a better career? Find out ― and save boatloads of cash at the same time ― by taking advantage of these heavily discounted and ultra-convenient e-training opportunities.

The Complete SEO and Digital Mega Marketing Bundle

If you run a business, especially one that exists in the digital realm, then you absolutely must possess the skills that this e-training program imparts. It includes lifetime access to 15 courses that’ll show you SEO best practices, digital marketing techniques using social media and email, plus it’ll explain how to write content that’s both compelling and concise.

Get The Complete SEO and Digital Mega Marketing Bundle today for just $49 (reg $2,330).

Whizlabs Online Certifications: Lifetime Membership

Whizlabs provides a vast array of technical certification courses which helps students to advance their careers. They can study to become a certified programmer, a Linux expert, an AWS administrator, and more. And it’s way more flexible than traditional classroom training, so it’s ideal for everyone ― especially people that boast busy schedules.

A lifetime membership to Whizlabs Online Certifications is just $129.99 (reg $4,499).

The Wall Street Survival and Stock Trading Guide Bundle

Learn how to invest and play the market like a pro. This bundle introduces you to the basics, shows you how to analyze investment patterns, and teaches you risk management techniques so you’ll achieve optimal returns. And you don’t even need any experience to understand it either. Everything is presented using beginner-friendly language so that it’s easily understood.

Get The Wall Street Survival and Stock Trading Guide Bundle for just $29.99 (reg $1,600).

The 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco and CompTIA Super Certification Bundle

Opportunities like this one don’t come around too often, especially at this price. The bundle includes 22 courses that prepare students to earn actual industry recognized certifications from trade associations like CompTIA and popular companies like Cisco and Amazon. And, since the courses are all delivered online, you can take them when it’s convenient.

Save over 90 percent and get The 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco and CompTIA Super Certification Bundle for just $99 (reg $4,378).

The Ultimate Raspberry Pi and ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle

This bundle provides an excellent way to learn about electronics and programming. It includes lifetime access to 15 courses, each one highly rated by past students, that introduce learners to the Raspberry Pi microcomputer as well as the Python programming language. From there, they’ll learn how to use both in concert to build a myriad of high tech gadgets.

Get The Ultimate Raspberry Pi and ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle for $49.99 (reg $2,391).

The 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle

This bundle features six courses that explains everything you need to know about the Azure cloud computing platform. Students will discover the basics of cloud computing and Microsoft Azure, plus they’ll learn how to develop and deploy their own cloud based apps. They’ll even be able to use their new skills to earn some valuable certifications, which would look great on any resume.

The 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle is just $34.99 (reg $1,194).

The 2021 Ultimate Digital Marketing Super Bundle

A brand — even a great one — isn’t going to grow its own. To maximize potential, you need to know how to market it via the web. And that’s what makes this e-learning bundle such a wise investment. It includes lifetime access to 11 courses that’ll show you every facet of web based brand marketing so you’ll be better equipped to make targeted and coordinated campaigns.

Get The 2021 Ultimate Digital Marketing Super Bundle for only $34.99 (reg $2,200).

The Complete Cryptocurrency Professional Trading Bundle

Thought Bitcoin’s day in the sun had come and gone? Guess again. This bundle offers an ideal introduction to the world of cryptocurrencies and trading. You’ll get familiar with the fundamentals, learn strategies that maximize returns, and discover how to trade cryptocurrencies, as well as other types of stocks, as a day trader.

Get The Complete Cryptocurrency Professional Trading Bundle for just $29.99 (reg $1,194).

The Productivity & Motivation Master Class Bundle

There’s only so much time in the day and this bundle offers real world skills that’ll help you make the most of it. It includes lifetime access to seven courses ― each one of them highly rated ― that shows you how to plan your day, motivate people to succeed, and become a leader that inspires others to be their best.

Save over 90 percent on The Productivity and Motivation Master Class Bundle, just $34.99 (reg $1,393).

