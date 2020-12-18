A Holiday Miracle: The Gift of Certified Refurbished

Unsurprisingly, there is a large misconception about refurbished electronics, such as the impression of low quality or lack of authenticity.

However, these products make the perfect gift as the holidays approaches quickly. The truth is you can get quality products for a lower price, and fortunately you can use an eBay coupon on Certified refurbished electronics this holiday season!

Read on to learn about the different types of refurbished products and how to save on refurbished electronics deals.

What kind of certified refurbished electronics can I find on eBay?

Electronics is definitely a broad term, let’s dive into the different potential gift categories.

Refurbished Headphones

As home office and remote work continue to gain popularity, headphones and earphones have been making the list of essentials. You can never go wrong with gifting headphones to your loved one — it’s a gift that they need and want.

Within eBay Certified refurbished electronics, the collection of headphones varies from Skullcandy, Beats by Dr. Dre, JBL, and more. And guess what? All for an affordable price.

Refurbished Cell Phones

With all the talk of essentials, it does not get any more vital than cell phones. As important as they are, companies are releasing advanced features and improving models left and right. You have to keep up to speed with today’s technology, and so do your friends and family.

To upgrade without hurting your wallet, explore the option of refurbished cell phones from Apple, Samsung, and more.

Certified Refurbished MacBook

It’s the beauty of art and function. Apple’s MacBook series has stolen the spotlight throughout the years with its intricate design and advancing technology.

In comparison between brand new and refurbished, certified refurbished MacBooks allow you to save up to 50% — it’s a holiday blessing!

How to Buy eBay Refurbished Headphones

If you opt for refurbished electronics, go big or go home. Get low prices for top-tier branded quality and products.

A popular choice for headphones is the refurbished Beats by Dr. Dre. Saving up to 50%, their products range from the Powerbeats series, Studio headphones, and Solo headphones.

The Certified refurbished electronics are feature-packed with Bluetooth wireless connection, a collection from the NBA, a partnership with Apple, and more.

Other eBay Certified refurbished headphones also include products from JBL, Skullcandy, and refurbished Bose headphones.

Find Deals on Refurbished Cell Phones

You name it, they’ve got it. From brands to types, you can be sure to find a refurbished smartphone.

Typically, a life hack to score a cheaper overall cost is to opt for a phone plan with your phone carrier company. It’s a package of the device itself and a phone plan.

However, you are tied to that certain phone carrier company until your plan’s lock-in period expires. By shopping refurbished, you can score the refurbished cell phones, unlocked. You have the freedom to choose your phone company and the option to switch under certain circumstances.

Apple is one of the leading technology companies. One of their bestselling products is the iPhone series, it’s time to look into a certified refurbished iPhone.

Apart from Apple, eBay Certified refurbished cell phones consist of varied brands such as LG, Motorola, and more.

Save Money with a Certified Refurbished MacBook

These products need no further selling, they sell themselves.

The Certified refurbished MacBook Pro varies between 13 and 15 inches. With these choices, you can also pick between processors, graphics, RAM, storage, dimensions, weight, battery life, and ports.

On the other hand, Certified refurbished MacBook Air only comes in a 13-inch display size. It’s crucial to compare the features side by side to determine the right refurbished MacBook for you.

With its wide range of features and variations, you cannot go wrong. And did we mention, up to 50% versus a brand new product?

Refurbished Gift Giving

All wrapped up, with eBay coupons on Certified refurbished electronics, you pay for a product of brand-new quality for almost half the price of a new item.

If that does not convince you, the participating brands of refurbished products may: Beats by Dr. Dre, Bose, Apple, JBL, and more.

’Tis the gift-giving season, eBay Certified refurbished is the place to find the perfect, affordable gift for your loved ones. And self-care, people, you can even gift it to yourself — you deserve it!

Happy Holidays!