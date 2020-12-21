This sublime Razer DeathAdder gaming mouse is only $20

You need a mouse, but you’re convinced you don’t need a fancy mouse. You’re wrong, chum. Even if all you’re doing is putting numbers into spreadsheet cells, a high performing mouse can make your work faster and more efficient. Today, you can get that efficiency on the cheap. Amazon is selling the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming mouse for $20. That’s $10 off its more recent price of $30 and the all-time low price.

Razer’s DeathAdder line is famous for being very comfortable to grip—our gaming editor swears by it for work and play alike. This budget version is no different. The mouse has a 6,400 DPI optical sensor. That’s a far cry from the 16,000 DPI that many gaming mouse offer; however, most people save for the most serious e-sports types find 4,500 DPI (or even below) to be a more comfortable setting.

The mouse includes five programmable buttons, and mechanical switches that Razer says will support up to 10 million clicks. Like other Razer DeathAdder mice, it has a ridged, rubberized scroll wheel for better grip and more control when scrolling.

The sale version comes in “Mercury White” and it has LED lighting in the scroll wheel and the Razer logo.

You’re unlikely to find a better mouse at this price before the end of the year. If you’ve always wanted to try a quality gaming mouse that can also fit right in to a regular office, the Razer DeathAdder Essential is the one to get.

[Today’s deal: Mercury White Razer DeathAdder Essential for $20 at Amazon.]