Razer's comfy BlackWidow Elite gaming keyboard falls to a mere $85

Kick off the New Year with the best tool for work and play alike: a mechanical keyboard. Amazon is selling the Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard for $85. That’s $15 off the most recent price and much better than the $125 to $130 it was selling for most of the year.

The BlackWidow Elite features Razer’s own mechanical switches with the green switch version available at the sale price. Razer greens are supposed to be tactile and clicky, similar to MX Cherry Blue switches.

The keyboard includes RGB lighting that works with Razer’s Synapse software, and it can sync with third-party smart home products like Philips Hue bulbs. It also comes with a magnetic wrist rest, dedicated media keys including a volume dial, and USB passthrough.

We reviewed the BlackWidow Elite in 2019, giving it four out of five stars. We were thrilled to finally see Razer put dedicated media keys on a BlackWidow keyboard, we thought it had excellent backlighting, and the typing experience was good.

Our biggest objection to the BlackWidow Elite was its price—it launched at $170. With an $85 price tag right now, that concern no longer applies. Don’t miss this fantastic deal on this fantastic keyboard.

[Today’s deal: Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard for $85 on Amazon.]