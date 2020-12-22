Save 30% on Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021

Make your holiday pictures sparkle this year with Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021. Amazon is selling the popular user-friendly version of Photoshop for just $70. That’s $30 off the usual price and a very good price for this software.

Photoshop Elements 2021 is available at the sale price as a digital download for Windows or Mac, or on disc. We often review Photoshop Elements, but we haven’t looked at this particular version. We did review its immediate predecessor, Photoshop Elements 2020, and absolutely loved it, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice award.

Elements 2021 builds on earlier versions of the suite with iterative upgrades. This year’s edition adds new features meant for sharing photos on social media, such as turning a regular image into an animated GIF of sorts where the camera moves in and out or back and forth. The software also makes it easier to add text to images.

Adobe also added a new guided edit called Perfect Landscape that can remove haze from photos, as well as erase items from the landscape that you don’t want there. There are also a number of other interesting features including the ability to move, scale, and duplicate objects within the photo.

In total, Elements 2021 has 58 guided edits, as well as a number of organizational tools to keep tabs on all your great shots. Photoshop doesn’t go on sale very often, so if you’re interested, don’t miss this deal.

[Today’s deal: Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 for $70 on Amazon.]