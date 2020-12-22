Choose between the Oculus Quest 2 and the Oculus Rift S

Overview: Oculus Rift S vs Quest 2

If you want to buy a VR headset but want to ensure value for money, Oculus has the right options for you. On one hand is the Oculus Rift S, a tethered headset designed for PCs. On the other hand, is Oculus Quest 2, the new standalone headset that can work with your PC on an optional basis.

Oculus Quest 2 Review

Building on its predecessor, the newly launched Oculus Quest 2 features a more intuitive and elegant interface, as well as better performance and display resolution. This allows for the best possible VR experience, without having to route loads via a cable from a powerful gaming PC. With Quest 2, Oculus has made a generational leap in computing power.

Specs

A stylish and comfortable design

Sharp display

Powerful processor

Accurate motion tracking

1280 x 1440 resolution

Oculus Rift S Review

The Oculus Rift S operates through the same platform as the previous version, which means that it has had access to a huge amount of exclusive, premium VR content from the moment it was launched. It's the next generation of Oculus Rift, offering better Fresnel lenses, greater pixel density, and greater comfort at all levels. If you have a high-performance gaming PC, the Rift S is the best choice for VR.

Specs

Higher pixel density

Four external Rift sensors

A single LCD

80Hz refresh rate

2560 x 1440 resolution

Why Buy Oculus Quest 2

Design

Smaller and lighter than its predecessor, the Quest 2 weighs 17.7 ounces and measures 4 x 7.5 x 5.6 inches, not including the strap. The headset's smooth plastic housing is white, contrasting with the black plastic and foam eye mask. The front panel is almost empty, with four side-mounted position tracking cameras.

Controls

The two motion controls included in the Quest 2 are a small modification of the visual touch control originally used for Quest. They still include rings with rounded corners on the protruding headset camera to track their position. The rounded control surface at the top of the handle, just below the thumb, is larger than before and provides a comfortable, bare place to rest the thumb when not actively using the analog joystick or the two front buttons.

Performance

The Quest 2 uses the same guardian system as its predecessor, allowing you to draw boundaries in the play area so that the headset will alert you when you want to leave the designated area (and possibly hit something). This can be very helpful, either by reminding you of a particular location you have chosen or by allowing you to set a fixed circle for games that don't require a lot of movement.

Why Buy Rift S

Headset Design

While the Oculus Quest was developed within Oculus, the Rift S is a collaborative project with Lenovo. Therefore, the headset is compact, black, and curved like the Rift, it has some redesign features that are reminiscent of the Mirage Solo and Explorer headset (with the associative logo on the right). The front panel features two outward-facing cameras, two more in the lower left and right corners, and the fifth outward-facing camera allows position detection and environmental recognition without the need for the external sensors needed in the previous generation.

Still Tethered

A 16-foot cable runs from the left side of the headset to the side of the wire harness, ending at the display port and USB connector. The good news is that this is the only component that needs to be plugged in to use the Rift S. The Rift S comes with a mini-DisplayPort adapter, but not an HDMI-DisplayPort adapter, and Oculus does not guarantee compatibility if you use it to connect to your HDMI-only PC.

Oculus Dash and Home

The Oculus software allows you to access all applications and virtual reality games through two interfaces: Oculus Dash and Oculus Home. Oculus Dash is a menu system that appears in front of you, starting with a row of buttons that allows you to view a floating Windows that contains your software library, the Oculus Store, and many other menus. When using the Rift S, you can access the Dash at any time by holding down the Oculus button on the right side of the controller for a second.

Final Thoughts

The choice is yours. Oculus Quest 2 is a standalone headset that costs less than the Oculus Rift S, has higher resolution, and can be used as a tethered headset by an accessory cable, just like the Rift S. There's no doubt about it; both products will provide an out-of-this-world VR experience.