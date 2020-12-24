Save on DJI Fly More Combos of 2020 - Deal Alert

Popular DJI Fly More Combos of 2020

DJI is known for superior-quality and crystal-clear shots captured by Mavic Air 2, Mavic Mini, and other popular drone models. Below we've reviewed two of the most popular DJI bundles in store this year: the Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo and Mavic Mini Fly More Combo. They both come with numerous free DJI accessories, such as spare propellers, Gimbal protectors, and carrying bags. Find the right drone model which will suit your needs and start capturing unforgettable moments with DJI.

DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo

Mavic Air 2 is one of the most well-known drones from DJI. It is perfect for social media content creators, as it is enhanced with Hyperlapse, FocusTrack, and more. Hyperlapse is a new feature which allows you to transform time and movements in your shot as you film. You can create cinematic creations without additional editing. It is also perfect for travelers, allowing them to capture crystal-clear images and aerial scenes. If you are a sports enthusiast, the Mavic Air 2 will capture every hike, mountain biking trail, or paragliding flight. Heading for a weekend getaway with fellow college friends? Take this DJI drone with you and film your adventures! Control your drone thanks to the DJI Fly App, which can be downloaded directly from DJI's website and is compatible with iOS and Android devices.

Weighing 1.25lbs, Mavic Air 2 offers 34 minutes of flight time, which is more than DJI Mini 2 or Mavic 2 Pro can handle. It also has a higher photo resolution of 48MP, as well as forward, backward, and downward obstacle sensing. The Mavic Air 2 drone can also reach a maximum takeoff altitude of 3.10 miles. Capture beautiful scenes and landscapes from high above over a distance spanning 11.5 miles. Take the Mavic Air 2 with you wherever you go - it's an ideal travel companion. The best-selling Mavic Air 2 drone can also be purchased as a bundle. Purchase it with the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo to get the most of this tiny, yet powerful drone. With a verified DJI coupon code, you can save money on this bundle. Right now, it can be purchased as:

Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo (DJI Smart Controller) for $1,399

Mavic Air 2 Gift Combo & DJI Care Refresh for $1,049

DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo: What's in the box?

This combo features a bunch of different DJI Mavic Air 2 accessories including:

DJI Smart Controller

24W USB charger

Battery charger

Intelligent Flight battery

A pair of low-noise propellers

Spare control sticks

ND filter set

Battery charging hub

Gimbal protector

AC power cable

Shoulder bag

Fly More Combo Mavic Mini

Another combo worth taking a look at is the Mavic Mini Fly More Combo. Its take-off weight is nearly half of the Mavic Air 2, and it also has 31 minutes of maximum flight time, 12MP photo resolution, and a 3-axis motorized Gimbal. Unlike the Mavic Air 2, it features only downward obstacle sensing. The Mavic Mini can operate within a 32-104 degrees Fahrenheit temperature range. Use QuickShots to create stunning shots and check out the in-flight tutorials that come with it. You will find many tips and how-to instructions in the tutorials, which will help you create high-quality video recordings. Expand your knowledge and aerial photography skills with the DJI Mavic Mini.

Being more compact and lightweight than other DJI models, the Mavic Mini is suitable for everyday filming, capturing family moments, or for vloggers. Most drones face travel restrictions when entering specific countries, but with the Mavic Mini’s dimensions, you don't need to worry about being able to take it with you on trips. It is also supported by the DJI Fly App, just like in the Mavic Air 2's case, and can be controlled by the complimentary remote control. The Mavic Mini can be purchased on its own for $359 or as the Mavic Mini Fly More Combo for only $449.

DJI Mivi Mavic Fly More Combo: What's in the box?

Apart from the aircraft, in this combo box, you will find the following compatible accessories:

Remote controller

Intelligent flight battery

Pair of spare propellers (3)

Micro USB cable

Gimbal protector

RC Cable (micro USB connector, USB-C connector, and lightning connector)

Pair of spare control sticks

Spare screw

Screwdriver

360 degree propeller guard

Two-way charging hub

DJI 18W USB charger

Carrying bag

Photography and filming have taken a huge step forward thanks to the advancing drone technology. The Mavic Air 2 and Mavic Mini are only two of the many amazing drones available from DJI. You can find newly added discounts and offers on the latest models and combos with PCWorld Coupons. DJI has a drone for everyone - from beginner users to professionals. Check them out and save on DJI bundles.