This $900 Lenovo gaming laptop packs an RTX 2060 and a 144Hz screen

If you’ve been thinking about getting into gaming for the New Year, don’t miss this juicy deal. Walmart is selling the 15.6-inch Lenovo Legion Y540 with a GeForce RTX 2060 for $900Remove non-product link. That’s a massive $400 off the MSRP, and an excellent price for a gaming notebook with this much power.

The Lenovo Legion Y540 includes a 15.6-inch display with a blistering-fast 144Hz refresh rate for maximum smoothness. You need a capable graphics card to push a display that fast, and the GeForce RTX 2060 is a great fit for the 1080p display. Nvidia’s RTX graphics cards also support real-time ray tracing for some excellent looking gameplay in everything from Cyberpunk 2077 to Minecraft, as well as Nvidia’s performance-boosting DLSS 2.0 technology.

The Intel Core i7-9750H processor is a generation behind, but it’s still a solid gaming chip with six cores and twelve threads, a 2.60GHz base clock, and a 4.50GHz boost clock. Lenovo equipped the Legion Y540 with 16GB of RAM—a good amount for a 1080p gaming machine. It comes with a 512GB NVMe SSD, which isn’t a ton of storage, but it’s fast. Lenovo makes it easy to swap out the Y540’s drives as well if you’d like to drop in another SSD.

The laptop also has 802.11AC Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, three USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, one USB-C, miniDisplayPort, HDMI, and ethernet.

This looks to be an excellent laptop, and for just $900 today, it’s going for an excellent price as well.

[Today’s deal: Lenovo Legion Y540 for $900 at Walmart.Remove non-product link]