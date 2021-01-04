Razer's terrific BlackWidow gaming keyboard hits its lowest price yet

Kick off the New Year not with a bang, but with a clickety-clack. Amazon is selling the Razer BlackWidow mechanical gaming keyboard for $70. That’s the all-time low price for this fantastic keyboard.

This version of the BlackWidow features green switches, which are Razer’s take on the Cherry MX Blues. They feel tactile and clicky, and we generally find that they’re good facsimiles, though not a true mimic of proper Blue switches. Razer offers a two year, 80 million click manufacturer warranty with the BlackWidow.

This keyboard features RGB lighting that integrates with other Razer gear as well as third-party smart home products, including Philips Hue lights. It also supports programmable macros, and the keyboard has built-in cable routing options at the top and both sides of the keyboard.

The BlackWidow is Razer’s basic model. There aren’t a ton of advanced features or nice extras like dedicated media keys. Still, it offers a comfortable set of mechanical switches backed by a solid quality guarantee and RGB lighting. The core BlackWidow design is tried, true, and beloved, so this should be a solid gaming keyboard for new and veteran gamers alike. At $70, this keyboard is well worth a look. You don’t find quality mechanical keyboards going for this cheap very often.

[Today’s deal: Razer BlackWidow keyboard for $70 at Amazon.]