Snag these fast Logitech mice at can't-miss prices before they're gone

Amazon is throwing a one-day sale on Logitech gaming mice and accessories.

If you’ve got a gift card burning a hole in your pocket, Amazon is the place to go today for gaming peripherals. We’ve already highlighted a great deal on Razer’s BlackWidow keyboard, and the online retailer is also throwing a one-day sale on Logitech mice and accessories. It’s not a massive sale with endless offerings, but if you’ve been looking for an ultra-responsive gaming mouse at a great price, these deals are well worth a look.

First up we have the Logitech G Pro Hero for $50, matching the all-time low price that we also saw around the holidays. This mouse goes up to a blistering 25,600 DPI for maximum responsiveness. It also offers mechanical switches and a “spring tensioning system” for faster performance. It’s also packing RGB lighting and has six customizable buttons.

There’s also the Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $40—another all-time low price that we’ve seen a few times in recent months. We reviewed the G305, giving it four out of five stars. We found it to be a bit small, but that makes it ideal for travel, and other people may find it to be just the right size. This wireless mouse has a 12,000 DPI sensor, and uses Logitech’s Lightspeed feature for faster responsiveness than standard wireless mice.

Finally, the Logitech G240 cloth gaming mousepad is just $15, down from $38. It’s not the all-time low, but it’s close. This is a nice little mouse pad that Logitech says is the ideal surface for Logitech G mice like the two available at a discount today.

That’s all there is to this sale, but with two fantastic choices for gaming mice at all-time low prices, it’s well worth a look. Just make sure you do so before midnight Pacific time when these deals disappear.

[Today’s deal: One-day sale on Logitech mice and accessories on Amazon.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
