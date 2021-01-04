Snag these fast Logitech mice at can't-miss prices before they're gone

If you’ve got a gift card burning a hole in your pocket, Amazon is the place to go today for gaming peripherals. We’ve already highlighted a great deal on Razer’s BlackWidow keyboard, and the online retailer is also throwing a one-day sale on Logitech mice and accessoriesRemove non-product link. It’s not a massive sale with endless offerings, but if you’ve been looking for an ultra-responsive gaming mouse at a great price, these deals are well worth a look.

First up we have the Logitech G Pro Hero for $50, matching the all-time low price that we also saw around the holidays. This mouse goes up to a blistering 25,600 DPI for maximum responsiveness. It also offers mechanical switches and a “spring tensioning system” for faster performance. It’s also packing RGB lighting and has six customizable buttons.

There’s also the Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $40—another all-time low price that we’ve seen a few times in recent months. We reviewed the G305, giving it four out of five stars. We found it to be a bit small, but that makes it ideal for travel, and other people may find it to be just the right size. This wireless mouse has a 12,000 DPI sensor, and uses Logitech’s Lightspeed feature for faster responsiveness than standard wireless mice.

Finally, the Logitech G240 cloth gaming mousepad is just $15, down from $38. It’s not the all-time low, but it’s close. This is a nice little mouse pad that Logitech says is the ideal surface for Logitech G mice like the two available at a discount today.

That’s all there is to this sale, but with two fantastic choices for gaming mice at all-time low prices, it’s well worth a look. Just make sure you do so before midnight Pacific time when these deals disappear.

[Today’s deal: One-day sale on Logitech mice and accessories on Amazon.Remove non-product link]