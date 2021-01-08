Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

This $1,592 cyber security certification bundle is just $35 today

PCWorld |

sale 162302 article image
StackCommerce

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Cybercrime is getting expensive. It’s going to cost as much as $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, in fact, if these predictions are realized. That means that the demand for cybersecurity professionals is going to rise as a result, which is why you should check out The Ultimate Cybersecurity and IT Career Certification Pathway Training Bundle.

This package, valued at $1,592, is ideal for IT professionals that want to upgrade their training. It includes eight web-based courses that illustrate all the newest methods used to combat cybercrime, and prepares students to earn valuable certifications from Cisco and CompTIA. While the credentials themselves are obviously not included with purchase, they’ll be more easily earned with this very specific career prep package. 

Is a cybersecurity career in your future? Find out, without taking on any kind of measurable risk, by purchasing The Ultimate Cybersecurity and IT Career Certification Pathway Training Bundle. Since it’s discounted for a limited time to just $34.99, there’ll likely never be a better opportunity. 

 
The Ultimate Cybersecurity & IT Career Certification Pathway Training Bundle - $34.99

See Deal


Prices subject to change.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Coupon Codes