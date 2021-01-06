Cut the (phone) cord with this $16 Aukey wireless charger

It’s 2021, and you’re still charging your phone with a cable. That ends today friends. Amazon is selling Aukey’s 2-in-1 Qi-certified wireless charger for $16.19 after applying the promo code TJOSJM89 and clipping the 5 percent off coupon underneath the price on the product page. That’s $10.80 off the retail price and an excellent deal for such a convenient mobile accessory.

This wireless charger will work with any phone that supports Qi wireless charging. At the same time it’s charging your phone it can also charge a smaller device, like a set of wireless earbuds in a charging case.

As with other wireless chargers you can set your phone in portrait or landscape orientation. The charger works with phone cases up to 3mm in thickness, but won’t work if the case is magnetic or has metallic bits to it. You don’t get a wall adapter in the box so you’ll have to supply that yourself. It does, however, come with a USB-A to C cable.

We haven’t reviewed this device, but Aukey generally makes good mobile accessories and at this price it’s hard to pass up.

[Today’s deal: Aukey 2-in-1 Qi-certified wireless charger for $16.19 on Amazon.]