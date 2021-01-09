E-commerce businesses can save up to 90% on shipping by using Shippo

E-commerce might seem like it would be an easy way to make a buck. Except for the fact that it isn’t. That’s because competition on the web is insanely fierce, so profits are usually razor thin. And that’s especially true for small and medium sized businesses, who face disadvantages as they compete for market share alongside corporations that boast heightened purchasing power.

To that point, we are mainly referring to shipping costs. After all, it’s often the one factor that determines a business’ ability to compete. Since their volumes are naturally higher than that of a small business, larger corporations pay less to ship their products out. To stay competitive, small businesses need to cut the fat in other areas to offset their higher premiums. And that is exactly what prompted the creation of Shippo.

Shippo levels the e-commerce playing field. It’s an easy-to-use web app that connects businesses of all sizes to dozens of global mailing and courier services ― like USPS, UPS, FedEx, and DHL ― at prices below retail rates. It’s possible to save up to 90 percent, in fact.

Essentially, Shippo positions small and medium-sized businesses to compete against larger multinational organizations that can offer customers discounted shipping costs. It means that they can direct more attention to quality control, pass along savings to clients, and in turn increase profit margins. And, best of all, it’s completely free to use.

Shippo doesn’t just save you money. It also handles all your other pre and post-purchase mailing needs - from automated label printing to parcel tracking to seamless product returns. It’ll even take care of international customs declarations too, so you can start doing business in other countries. And Shippo is the only tool out there right now that does all this, so business owners would be wise to check it out.

At the end of the day, customers buy products from whomever can offer the lowest possible price, which always includes the cost of shipping. And with 75% of U.S. consumers expecting free shipping, it’s at this point where most businesses lose the sale.* With Shippo, however, these growing businesses are aligned with better shipping options at the lowest possible rates, so they’re better equipped to survive in the insanely competitive e-commerce world.

*Source: NRF Study Finds 75% of U.S. Consumers Expect Free Shipping