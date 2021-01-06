Deal

Supersize your storage with a 1TB Crucial MX500 SSD for just $85

Amazon is selling the 1TB Crucial MX500 SSD for just $85 right now.

crucialmx500
Crucial

It’s a great day to load up your laptop or desktop with a whole lot of zippy SSD storage on a fantastic sale. Amazon is selling the 1TB Crucial MX500 2.5-inch SSD for $85. That’s the all-time low price, much better than the $115 or so it sold for most of 2020, and well below the 10 cents per gig pricing typically considered a good SSD deal.

As this is a standard 2.5-inch drive it uses the slower SATA III interface, as opposed to the newer and speedier NVMe protocol. Still, the drive itself is fast, and if you’re using a hard drive as your primary storage the difference will be noticeable. As for anyone already rocking an SSD, this drive will serve as excellent and responsive secondary storage for games, media, or whatever else.

Crucial is a Micron brand, meaning this drive uses Micron 3D Nand and comes with a 5-year limited warranty. Micron says this drive has a sequential read speed of 560 megabytes per second and 510 MB/s sequential write. It’s also rocking hardware-based AES-256 encryption.

We haven’t reviewed the Crucial MX500, but this is an exceptionally well reviewed drive on Amazon with a 5 out of 5 star average user score from more than 65,000 ratings.

[Today’s deal: 1TB Crucial MX500 for $85 at Amazon.]

