Enter to win a fitness prize pack featuring a brand new Peloton Bike+

The new year is just around the corner, which means it's time to start making resolutions. Plan to get fit in 2021? Then you’ll want to pay close attention to The Complete Home Gym Giveaway, which offers the chance to walk away with a fitness prize pack that’s worth a healthy $5,287.

Whoever is lucky enough to win The Complete Home Gym Giveaway will never have to purchase another fitness membership again. That’s because they’ll walk away with a package that includes a brand spanking new Peloton Bike+, a Mirror, a Choose-Your-Own-Fitness-Apparel gift card, an Oura Ring, Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells, a set of TRX PRO4 resistance bands, and a Theragun Prime percussion massager.

It’s the complete get-fit-in-no-time package and all you have to do to enter is make a donation to the Playing For Change Foundation, a non-profit organization that promotes positivity around the world through music education. A $25 donation, for example, will get you a generous 250 contest entries. You can donate as little as $10, which will net 100 entries, or you can go as high as $150 and be entered 4,500 times which, of course, offers the best chance to win.

You can’t win, though, unless you play. And, even if you don’t win, you’ll still feel good knowing that you made a positive impact somewhere in the world. But don’t take too long to enter though. The Complete Home Gym Giveaway is only open for a short time, so get on it today.

