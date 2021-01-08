Discounts to Kick-Start Your 2021 New Year’s Resolutions

Finally, the new year is here. Times have been, and continue to be, challenging for everyone around the globe. That's why New Year's resolutions are perhaps even more important in the year 2021! Maybe you have aspirations to get rid of that lockdown stomach with a new exercise regime, or perhaps you want to finally kick the bad habit of smoking. Whichever New Year's resolution you choose, we have the tools and the discounts to help you reach your goal.

New Year's Resolution for Students

Learning new skills is a great New Year's resolution for students. It can bulk up a resumé and make you more appealing compared to other candidates for when you eventually hit the job market.

PCWorld offers a range of Coursera coupons and offers that can help you achieve this New Year's resolution. Coursera offers you the opportunity to build and develop skills with hand-picked courses from major educational institutions nationwide. You can obtain a verified Coursera certificate by undertaking an entire range of Coursera courses. Check out PCWorld to see what's available today!

Another great New Year's resolution is to learn a new language. By using a Babbel coupon available via the PCWorld website, you can access a whole range of different languages to learn for fun or for work. Log on today to try out the Babbel free trial, and if you're happy, check out the offers on a Babbel lifetime subscription.

Learning how to code is one of the most useful new skills you can learn in modern society. As the technological age progresses, the need for more people who can code becomes greater each day. You can use a Codecademy discount code from PCWorld to kick-start your career in coding! Choose a course like Codecademy Python depending on your specific wants and needs. Upon successful completion, you'll be rewarded with a Codecademy certificate for all your hard work.

New Year's Financial Resolutions

With the job market being unstable, perhaps investing is the New Year's resolution for you. Whether you want to learn for fun or to provide yourself with an extra layer of financial security, there are lots of options available.

Use The Motley Fool discount and save money while learning how to save money! This includes access to The Motley Fool stock advisor and The Motley Fool investment guide. This is an excellent option for anybody wanting to become more financially literate.

Maybe 2021 is the year you decide to join the crypto-revolution? There's no better time to get on board with popular forms of the digital currency hitting all-time highs towards the end of last year. Grab yourself a The Motley Fool discount and take a deep dive into the world of cryptocurrency and decide what works best for you. Sign up for a Coinbase account and access the Coinbase trading platform to start your crypto-career today.

New Year's Resolution to Lose Weight

Fitness, eating healthily, or getting more exercise - whichever way you slice it, this is one of the most popular New Year's resolutions for a reason. However, if you're trying to become healthier in 2021, we've got the right tools and deals available for you at PCWorld.

Weight Watchers is a weight-loss plan that has been around for a long time. If you have aspirations of losing weight for your 2021 New Year's resolution, this program is a great choice. Search for Weight Watchers promo codes on PCWorld, as well as the Weight Watchers New Year's specials, and Weight Watchers New Year's promotions.

With lockdown and many gyms being closed this past year, people have had to adapt their fitness routines to the home environment. That's where new and innovative companies like Tempo.Fit come in. Keep yourself fit and healthy with a Tempo.Fit promo code for use on fantastic home gym programs and equipment, such as the Tempo.Fit mirror.

Finally, help yourself along the way to becoming fitter and healthier with GNC. Use a special GNC coupon and see what's available in the GNC New Year's sale. Find great offers on GNC vitamins, protein powder, and many more health supplements. This will ensure your New Year's resolution of a healthier you is even easier to attain!

Conclusion

Sticking to your New Year's resolutions can be difficult at the best of times - never mind while the world is undergoing such a huge transformational period. Hopefully, this has been a helpful tool to encourage you to pick an achievable and affordable New Year's resolution. Whether you want to better yourself physically, mentally, or both, the options and tools to do so are all available here at PCWorld, so make sure you don't miss out!