Get $99 worth of American Sign Language training today for just $20

The demand for ASL interpreters ― those who can understand and translate American Sign Language ― is expected to rise significantly in the coming years. If this is an area you want to explore, but would rather not risk a lot of time and money in the process, then The Complete American Sign Language Master Class Bundle may be an ideal alternative.

This web-based training bundle is ideal for anyone that wants a beginner-friendly introduction to ASL. It includes 75 hours worth of content that’ll teach students the basics of fingerspelling, numerical signs, and some important vocabulary choices such as those that might be needed in a medical emergency. While it won’t turn anyone into a certified ASL interpreter by itself, students can use the experience as a springboard to further training. They’ll even receive 30 Continuing Professional Development credits upon completion, so the opportunity is ripe for the taking.

According to census data, there are around one million deaf people in the US. Want to be able to converse with them? Then get started with The Complete American Sign Language Master Class Bundle, discounted by 80 percent to just $19.99 for a limited time.

 
