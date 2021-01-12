This Aukey portable wireless charger is a steal at under $40

If you need more power in your life we've got the solution: Amazon is selling the Aukey 20,000mAh portable wireless charger for $36.33Remove non-product link, down from $46 and matching the lowest price we've ever seen. To get the deal you need to clip the 10 percent off coupon underneath the price on the product page, as well as apply the coupon code 2ASGTA5D at checkout.

This portable wireless charger works with any Qi-compatible device (up to 10W) and features two USB ports for up to 18W wired charging. This charger comes with a foldable stand that allows you to use the phone while it's charging wirelessly on a desk or side table and also has an LCD screen showing how much charge is left in the portable battery. Aukey says you can expect this charger to fill up an iPhone 11 about 6 times on a single charge, so most premium Android phones should fill up at least three times, depending on the size of the battery.

So whether you're on the go or just too far from an outlet, this portable wireless charger will provide all of the power you need to keep working or playing.

