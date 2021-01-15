Get a whopping 10TB of external storage for just $170

There's nothing better than getting a whole bunch of extra storage for your PC, and today you can get a ton of it at one heck of a price. Amazon is selling the 10TB Seagate Expansion desktop external hard drive for $170Remove non-product link, good for $20 down from the most recent price cut and just $10 above the all-time low that we last saw in April.

Ten terabytes is enough room to store about 2,000 HD movies around 5GB per file. Since this is a desktop hard drive and not a portable one, you'll need to plug it in th old-fashioned way using the 18-watt wall adapter included in the box. On the USB side, the drive uses USB 3.0 for file transfers, which probably means USB 3.1 Gen 1. Seagate's also added one year free of data recovery services, so you'll get technical help should your drive fail and you need to extract data from it.

An excellent amount of storage and peace of mind for just $170? Now that's a perfect Friday deal.

[Today's deal: Seagate 10TB external desktop hard drive for $170 at AmazonRemove non-product link]