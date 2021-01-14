The best productivity mouse we've ever tested hits its all-time low

You need a mouse—a marvelous mouse—but you’d rather suffer with that no-name blob on your desk than use a garish gaming mouse. If that’s you, today is the day to head to Amazon. The online retailer is selling Logitech’s MX Master 3 advanced wireless mouse in gray for $90. That’s only $10 off the MSRP, but it’s the all-time low even though this mouse been on the market for nearly 18 months. Consider it a testament to its popularity, and its incredible quality.

We reviewed the MX Master 3 in September 2019, giving it 4.5 out 5 stars. “Logitech’s MX Master 3 is an innovative, highly customizable mouse that raises the bar for this humble peripheral,” we said. It “[transforms] the mouse from a simple input device to a multi-function tool that can dramatically enhance productivity.” We don’t dish out high praise like that very often. (For Mac users, Macworld also gave the MX Master 3 high praise.)

The MX Master 3 features a comfortable ergonomic design with a 4,000 DPI sensor. That’s not as fast as most gaming mice, but the reality is most gamers are comfortable with about the same DPI, save high level e-sports types who need all the mouse speed they can get. In practice, Logitech’s mouse will feel highly responsive to the vast majority of users, and much better than the mouse that might’ve come with your computer.

The MX Master 3 is also customizable, giving you control over what each of the seven onboard buttons do, and Logitech offers preset profiles with helpful functionality in popular productivity software like Office and Photoshop. Excellent Logitech Flow software also allows you to use this mouse on multiple Windows 10 computers at the same time.

It’s an excellent mouse that offers most of the benefits of a hotrod gaming mouse, but without any of the overstated bling those mice are packing, and a far more comfortable ergonomic design.

