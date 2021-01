Intel's 11th-gen Rocket Lake CPU isn't here yet, but the Z590 chipset for the motherboards that will use it is.

Unfortunately, that's left us with more questions than answers. To get a better idea of just what Z590 and PCIe 4.0 in Intel CPUs bring us, we talk with Juan Jose Guerrero of Asus about its new line up of LGA1200 boards.

And yes, JJ even tells us if you can use Intel's 11th-gen Rocket Lake CPU in older Z490 Asus boards or run an older 10th-gen LGA1200 CPU in a Z590 board.