This tiny power bank delivers a massive 10,000mAh for just $16

Keep the lights on inside your devices with a deal on what Aukey claims is the smallest USB-C power bank with 18W power delivery. Head over to Amazon to pick-up Aukey’s 10,000mAh USB-C power bank for $16, down from nearly $21. It’s not a huge drop, but $16 for a 10,000mAh power bank is a very good price.

To get the deal you have to clip the 10 percent off coupon under the price on the product page, and then use the checkout code 9ZI8R6KG. The deal expires just before midnight on the evening of Monday, January 25, Pacific time.

This power bank has a USB-C port that can deliver up to 18 watts for devices that need it. This port is also used for charging the battery itself. There’s also a standard USB port for charging in addition to the USB-C port. This means you can charge two devices at once, or power a device with the battery while charging it through the wall. To do that, however, you’ll need an 18W wall adapter.

The battery also supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 feature that powers up compatible devices as quickly as possible.

It’s a solid, compact little battery available at a good price.

[Today’s deal: Aukey 10,000mAh power bank for $16 on Amazon.]