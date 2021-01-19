Deal

Snag Amazon's already affordable Fire HD tablets at serious discounts

Amazon has put its tablets back on sale, with the Fire HD 10 starting at $95 and the Fire HD 8 starting at $60.

Contributor, PCWorld |

firehd10
Amazon

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

It’s a Fire sale on Amazon today—literally. The online retailer has dropped the prices on its popular, affordable Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 8 tablets. Now is a great time to pick up one of these ultra-useful tablets in our continuing age of social distancing.

The Fire HD 10 features a 10.1-inch 1080p display, front- and rear-facing cameras with 720p video capture, and USB-C for charging. The Fire HD 8, meanwhile, has an 8-inch display with 1280-by-800 resolution, the same 720p cameras, and a USB-C port for charging. Both tablets also have battery life of up to 12 hours, 2GB of RAM, a 2.0GHz quad-core processor, and built-in Alexa support.

Now on to the pricing. First up is the 32GB Fire HD 10 for $95 down from $150. That’s a solid price drop, and second only to Amazon’s holiday sales. If you need a little more storage the 64GB version is $135 down from $190.

For something a little smaller, the Fire HD 8 is $60 for the 32GB version, and $90 for the 64GB model. Again, these aren’t quite the rock-bottom prices we saw in holiday sales, but for January they’re a very good deal indeed.

It’s not clear when these prices will go back to normal, but if you’re looking for a useful tablet, today is the day to buy.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes