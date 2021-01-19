Snag Amazon's already affordable Fire HD tablets at serious discounts

It’s a Fire sale on Amazon today—literally. The online retailer has dropped the prices on its popular, affordable Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 8 tablets. Now is a great time to pick up one of these ultra-useful tablets in our continuing age of social distancing.

The Fire HD 10 features a 10.1-inch 1080p display, front- and rear-facing cameras with 720p video capture, and USB-C for charging. The Fire HD 8, meanwhile, has an 8-inch display with 1280-by-800 resolution, the same 720p cameras, and a USB-C port for charging. Both tablets also have battery life of up to 12 hours, 2GB of RAM, a 2.0GHz quad-core processor, and built-in Alexa support.

Now on to the pricing. First up is the 32GB Fire HD 10 for $95 down from $150. That’s a solid price drop, and second only to Amazon’s holiday sales. If you need a little more storage the 64GB version is $135 down from $190.

For something a little smaller, the Fire HD 8 is $60 for the 32GB version, and $90 for the 64GB model. Again, these aren’t quite the rock-bottom prices we saw in holiday sales, but for January they’re a very good deal indeed.

It’s not clear when these prices will go back to normal, but if you’re looking for a useful tablet, today is the day to buy.