Corel Painter 2020 costs $430, but it's $30 in this Humble Bundle

Hey visual artists: You can get some very powerful software for an incredibly good price right now with Humble’s Design Expression Powerhouse Bundle. The Humblers have teamed up with Corel to offer you Corel Painter 2020 and some other software, but mostly Painter. This bundle has a more expensive top tier than usual, but considering the retail cost of this software—Corel Painter alone usually costs hundreds of dollars—it’s not that surprising. Proceeds from this bundle go towards Room to Read, a non-profit that focuses on girls’ education and children’s literacy in Asia and Africa.

At the $1 tier we have Pinnacle Studio 24 Ultimate from Pinnacle Systems, a subsidiary of Corel. This is a powerful and easy to use video editing suite with everything a budding creator needs to create excellent home videos, or your next great upload for YouTube.

Next, we have the second tier, which costs $7.94 at this writing. This tier’s price is tied to the average payment and will likely go up as people give more. The second tier adds MultiCam Capture XL, again from Pinnacle Systems. This is recording software for capturing anything from your screen, webcam, or set of cameras. It also allows you to adjust camera settings and audio input. Even better, it outputs a file allowing you to open your multi-cam recording in Pinnacle Studio to easily edit your video with multiple camera angles.

Finally, the $30 top tier offers Corel Painter 2020 and 20 different brush packs that usually run $30 each. It’s a flat-out excellent value for any digital artist looking to up their game in 2021. Our U.K. sister site Digital Arts reviewed Corel Painter 2020, bestowing it with 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice award.

[Today’s deal: Humble Software Bundle Design Expression Powerhouse.]