The Full Nerd ep. 164: GeForce RTX 3060 and Intel 11th-gen CPUs dissected

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray dig deeper into some of CES 2021’s biggest PC hardware announcements, then dive deep into your questions.

Brad kicks things off by dissecting the specs for Nvidia’s affordable $329 GeForce RTX 3060—though he worries it won’t actually be anywhere near that price when it launches in late February. And why did Nvidia equip this card with 12GB of memory when the pricier RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070 only have 8GB? It’s all explained. After that, Gordon wades into what we can expect from Rocket Lake S, the codename for Intel’s newly revealed 11th-gen Core desktop processors.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 164 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

