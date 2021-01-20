Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 164: GeForce RTX 3060 and Intel 11th-gen CPUs dissected

Plus: Your questions, answered!

The Full Nerd
GeForce RTX 3060 and Intel Rocket Lake-S details, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 164   (01:32:35)
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
tfn
GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1, and 4-core vs. 8-core | The Full Nerd Ep. 0 GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1,... (01:11:30)
tfn
GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull Canyon NUC | The Full Nerd Ep. 1 GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull... (57:42)
tfn
Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and just $200 for the Radeon RX 480?! | The Full Nerd Ep. 2 Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and... (01:06:21)
tfn
Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming PC | The Full Nerd Ep. 3 Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming... (01:31:14)
tfn
Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX 1060 debuts! RX-480 fixed! | The Full Nerd Ep. 4 Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX... (01:09:05)
TFN 22
Surface Laptop, AMD ads in drivers, reference coolers vs AIB | The Full Nerd Ep. 22 Surface Laptop, AMD ads in...
In today's episode we cover the biggest PC announcements out of CES, including the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 reveal, Intel's Rocket Lake-S details, and plenty of your questions!

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray dig deeper into some of CES 2021’s biggest PC hardware announcements, then dive deep into your questions.

Brad kicks things off by dissecting the specs for Nvidia’s affordable $329 GeForce RTX 3060—though he worries it won’t actually be anywhere near that price when it launches in late February. And why did Nvidia equip this card with 12GB of memory when the pricier RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070 only have 8GB? It’s all explained. After that, Gordon wades into what we can expect from Rocket Lake S, the codename for Intel’s newly revealed 11th-gen Core desktop processors.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 164 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss  

If you want to wear your geekiness on your sleeve, check out our Full Nerd shirts, hoodies, and mousepads. We’ve got Full Nerd hats and beanies, too!

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes