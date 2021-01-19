Deal

Save $160 on this loaded Acer Spin 5 convertible laptop, today only

Amazon is selling an Acer Spin 5 for $840 until midnight.

Amazon has an excellent deal on a very good convertible laptop today. The online retailer has dropped the price of the Acer Spin 5 by nearly $160, all the way down to $840. The deal is for today only and expires just before midnight Pacific time on Tuesday evening.

This version of the Acer Spin 5 features a 13.5-inch touch display with a pixel-packed 2256-by-1504 resolution, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of fast NVMe storage. As for the processor, it’s the Intel “Ice Lake” Core i7-1065G7, which is a quad core, eight thread CPU with a base clock of 1.3GHz and a boost up to 3.9GHz. The Ice Lake chip also offers vastly improved integrated graphics performance

This convertible laptop includes a backlit keyboard, a rechargeable active stylus, and Wi-Fi 6. For ports, it has two Thunderbolt 3 ports that can also double as USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C ports and support DisplayPort over USB-C. There’s also one USB 3.1 Gen 1 port and one HDMI 2.0 connection.

This laptop weighs in at just 2.65 pounds. The Acer Spin 5 offers an excellent set up for work and play alike, and with 16GB of RAM and a stylus, it’s a good laptop for content creation, too. Buy it today if you want that juicy $160 discount, as it disappears at midnight.

