Antivirus deal: Grab AVG Ultimate 2021 for only $29.99 (that's 88% off!)

An exclusive offer for PCWorld readers: For a limited time, you can get AVG's all-inclusive security suite for $29.99, a gigantic reduction from the $239.99 retail price.

If you’re looking for a full-range security suite that will help protect nearly every aspect of your digital life—across 10 devices for two years—you may not find a better deal than this. For a limited time only, you can buy AVG Ultimate 2021 in the PCWorld Software Store for only $29.99. That’s a crazy 88 percent price reduction from the full $239.99 retail price.

AVG Ultimate 2021 lives at the very top of AVG’s product range, and includes a vast suite of individual security tools. Its core tool is Internet Security 2021, which protects multiple PCs (and other devices!) with antivirus and anti-ransomware software; shopping, banking and webcam security; and a firewall. An earlier version of Internet Security is our current pick for best budget antivirus suite, and in our review we praised its accurate, multi-device protection.

AVG Ultimate 2021 also includes:

  • AVG AntiTrack, which blocks online trackers such as fingerprinters, tracking cookies and targeted ads.
  • AVG Secure VPN for both computers and mobile gear. This encrypted VPN can prevent man-in-the-middle attacks, and will be useful if you need to log into dubious wireless networks while out and about.
  • AVG TuneUp. Macs get a collection of drive-cleaning tools that root out and remove duplicate files and photos. The PC version is a complete system maintenance tool, with tools to clean, repair, update and fine-tune your system.
  • Android users also gain access to AVG Cleaner Pro, which helps boost performance through tools like an app cleaner and memory booster.

And there are other tools too. You can read all about it on the PCWorld Software Store. This is a 10-device, 2-year license for $29.99—again, a staggering 88 percent price reduction from MSRP. 

Jon is the Editor-in-Chief of PCWorld, Macworld and TechHive. He's been covering all manner of consumer hardware since 1995.

  
