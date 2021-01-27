The Full Nerd ep. 165: Ryzen 5000 Mobile and GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile tested

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray render judgement on the powerful CPUs and GPUs you’ll find inside the next generation of gaming laptops.

We kick things off with a deep-dive into AMD’s Ryzen 5000 Mobile CPUs. Tune in (or hit that link) for an abundance of charts and discussion, but bottom line? For now, Ryzen 5000 is the ruler of all it sees. You can’t squeeze Intel’s current 14nm 8-core CPUs into laptops this thin, nor this light.

After that, Gordon wades into his GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile review, which lifted the same day since you’ll be buying laptops with AMD and Nvidia chips paired together inside. If you don’t let your expectations be warped by the stunning GeForce RTX 3080 desktop card, you’ll find its performance very impressive indeed—though some fundamental changes to the lineup means it’s now much harder to shop for gaming laptops, as Brad details.

Finally, we briefly discuss Intel’s debut Iris Xe desktop graphics cards, which aren’t intended for gaming, and disappointingly won’t work in AMD motherboards. Then we answer a few of your questions before running out the door to do boring adult things.

