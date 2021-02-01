Deal

Buy these $28 true wireless earbuds and never fuss with cables again

Amazon is selling a pair of Aukey true wireless earbuds with in-ear detection for $12 with code.

aukeytruewirelessearbuds
Aukey

Crank up the tunes on those dreary February runs with this true wireless earbuds deal. Amazon is selling Aukey’s true wireless earbuds for $28 after the checkout code YSBCQRHX knocks $22 off the usual price, a savings of 30 percent.

Aukey’s True Wireless Earbuds are one heck of a deal even at the usual $40. These Bluetooth earbuds offer five hours of playtime on a single charge, and they come with a charging case that can top off more than 30 hours of total playtime. The charging case supports both wireless and USB-C charging.

These earbuds are IPX5 rated, making them good for the rain and resisting sweat. Putting a futuristic spin on things, Aukey added infrared proximity sensors that detect when the buds are in your ear. In-ear detection means the earbuds will hit pause when you take them out, and resume when you put them back in. They also have tap controls for music and managing calls.

Aukey’s earbuds come with three different-sized ear tips to help find the best possible fit.

Overall, you get a lot of value with these earbuds. We haven’t reviewed these particular earbuds, but we did review a higher end Aukey pair and thought the sound was pretty good, though we found the mids a little weak.

[Today’s deal: Aukey true wireless earbuds at Amazon for $28 after checkout code YSBCQRHX.]

