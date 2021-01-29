This big 31.5-inch Acer monitor fits any home office at just $150

If you need a big, value-friendly screen for your home office we’ve found a deal for you today. Staples is selling an Acer 31.5-inch 1080p display for $150Remove non-product link, significantly below the $250 MSRP, though it usually sells for about $200.

The Acer EB321HQ features a 4ms response time and a 60Hz refresh rate. It has an standard aspect ratio of 16:9, a brightness of 300 cd/m2, and a 10-bit color depth. The monitor includes an HDMI port and one VGA connection.

Acer’s also added some technology to reduce exposure to blue light, thereby reducing eye strain. In addition, the display features Acer’s “flickerless technology” to reduce flickering through a more stable power flow.

This is not an ideal monitor for high performance gaming since these are such standard specifications. Nevertheless, Acer’s a well-known name, and you can count on this being a high quality display. And yes, you can game on it of course, but without a higher refresh rate or FreeSync it will be fairly basic.

This display fits better in a home or home office that could use a nice big screen for mixed use, like watching videos, editing photos, creating PowerPoint presentations for work or school, and the occasional game night.

Regardless of what you plan to use it for, at its current $150 price, Acer’s big-screen montior is well worth it.

[Today's deal: Acer 31.5-inch 1080p display for $150 at Staples.]