Deal

Save almost $700 on this stunning Dell XPS 13 with a 4K touchscreen

Dell is selling the XPS 13 Touch Laptop for $1079 with checkout code.

Contributor, PCWorld |

dellxps13touch
Dell

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you’re on the hunt for a luxurious laptop without completely breaking the bank, you’ll want to hop on this fantastic deal. Dell is selling a version of its XPS 13 Touch laptop with a 4K Infinity Edge display for $1079, down from $1758.99, an absolutely staggering savings of $680. To get the deal you need to use the coupon code LTWXPS13AFF at checkout. Otherwise, you’ll be charged the full price.

The Dell XPS 13 line has dominated the thin-and-light category of our best laptop guide in recent years. This particular version features a 13.3-inch display with a 3840-by-2160 resolution and a “borderless” Infinity Edge display with barely-there bezels. This display also supports touch, but it isn’t a convertible, so don’t try to bend it the wrong way.

This laptop comes with a speedy 512GB NVMe SSD and 16GB of RAM. As for the processor, it’s a powerful six core, twelve thread Intel “Comet Lake” Core i7-10710U capable of boosting all the way to 4.7GHz in brief bursts under load.

The XPS 13 Touch also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. For ports, you get two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a USB 3.1 connection that all support DisplayPort displays, and a microSD card.

Dell’s extravagant XPS 13 laptops are tried-and-true ultralight champion. Getting one for nearly $700 off doesn’t happen very often. Don’t miss this deal if you’re interested in a major laptop upgrade.

[Today’s deal: XPS 13 Touch Laptop with 4K display for $1079 with coupon code at Dell.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes