This smart private internet router and subscription package is $220 off

Looking for a way to improve security over your data, increase productivity, and save money all at the same time? Then your ship has come in. Introducing the IzzBie Smart Private Internet router and three-year subscription package, discounted right now by 73 percent.

IzzBie is the future of smart private internet. It works kind of like a VPN, only better. Instead of sending your data through a third party server to its intended location, it uses your own protected network ― which is obviously way more secure. Plus, it offers the added advantage of being impervious to VPN blocks. That means you’ll never get locked out of any online content (paywalls notwithstanding). And you can even use it to access your home or office networks when you’re on the road, which has huge implications. 

At the end of the day, you want to get the most out of your internet services. And the IzzBie lets you do exactly that while offering peace of mind knowing hackers can’t spoil your day. Considering you’d have to pay for a VPN subscription renewal every year, the IzzBie ― at just $79.99 for three years of protection ― is a great value.

 
