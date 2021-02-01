This long-lasting 10,000mAh power bank can charge from sun rays

Amazon is blowing out Anker charging gear todayRemove non-product link (and only today), and we’ve spotted one particularly interesting bargain in the mix. The Anker Solar Power Bank is on sale for $30, down from $40. That’s the all-time low and the first time we’ve seen this deal, which ends just before midnight on Monday evening Pacific time.

The Anker Solar Power Bank is a 10,000 mAh portable charger with a flashlight on one end and dual standard USB ports for charging your devices. There’s also a microUSB port for charging the device itself.

As you can see from the image above, one side of this power bank has solar cells for absorbing energy from the sun. While you can use sunlight to keep the battery topped up a bit, you should charge it in the wall first before major trips. It takes several days to fully charge this massive battery in direct sunlight, while you can top up the battery with a 10.5 watt wall charger in about 5.5 hours. Still, as an emergency add-on, solar charging can be a handy feature.

This charger is also IP64 rated, which means it’s perfectly dust resistant and can resist splashes of water and a bit of rain—though it’s best to stash this power bank in your bag when it starts coming down.

[Today’s deal: Anker Solar Power Bank for $30 on Amazon.]