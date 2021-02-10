Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Get this brand new, open box Asus dual-band gigabit router for $50 off MSRP

Slow internet? Spotty Wi-Fi coverage? It might be time to upgrade your router. And now is the perfect time to do it since you can pick up the popular and well-reviewed Asus AC1900 Dual-Band Gigabit router for way under MSRP when you take advantage of this offer.

The AC1900 from Asus is a powerful choice for your home’s internet connectivity. It handles high-speed connections of up to 1900Mbps — three times faster than regular 802.11n routers ― along with dependable Wi-Fi coverage and five ethernet ports so there’s plenty of room for all your devices. Plus it features AI-assisted parental controls, so it can actually protect your family from predators and malicious intrusions.

And right now you can get the AC1900 for just $79.99 if you don’t mind purchasing one that’s open box but still brand spanking new. That’s a savings of around $50 off the regular price, which we think is a sweetheart of a deal.

 
