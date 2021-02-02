Deal

Treat your hands to Logitech's sublime MX Master 2S mouse for 50% off

Lenovo's online store is selling the 4,000 DPI Logitech MX Master 2S mouse for $50 off the MSRP.

Logitech MX Master 2S
Getting a high performance mouse that doesn't look like the Vegas Strip isn't always easy, but today it is. Lenovo's online store is selling the Logitech MX Master 2S mouse via its online store for $50 with the checkout code MXMASTER50. Amazon is currently selling this mouse for $61 and its MSRP is $100.

We reviewed the MX Master 2S, giving it 4.5 out 5 stars at its full $100 price tag. "Logitech’s MX Master 2S is a superb general-purpose mouse," we said. "The mouse combines productivity and ergonomics, all blended into a genuinely elegant aesthetic." We did note that it's not an ideal fit for left-handed users, however.

Logitech's MX Master 2S comes loaded with Logitech Flow, a superb utility that lets you use a single mouse on up to three PCs and even move data between them. We loved Flow and said it "elevates the MX Master 2S into rarefied territory."

The mouse can connect via the included receiver or Bluetooth. It also has a comfortable ergonomic design, 7 customizable buttons, and adaptive scrolling speeds. It's an excellent mouse with a 4000 DPI sensor that can track on a variety of surfaces.

[Today's deal: Logitech MX Master 2S for $50 with code MXMASTER50 on Lenovo.com.]

