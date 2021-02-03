Deal

Get the excellent Kindle Paperwhite for under $100 right now

Amazon is selling the 8GB Kindle Paperwhite for $35 off today.

It may be cold outside, but today's deal will get you thinking of your summer reading list. Amazon is selling the Kindle Paperwhite for $95, just $10 off its all-time low and the best price we've seen all year.

The Kindle Paperwhite is our favorite version of the Kindle. It's the ideal reading companion with a lightweight design and IPX8-rated water resistance, meaning it can take a dip in a pool up to 6.5 feet of water for 60 minutes. It has 8GB of storage, which will hold thousands of books, as well as a built-in adjustable light for optimal viewing during the day or at night. It's also got Bluetooth to pair headphones or speakers for those times you want to use Audible. On top of all that it has the usual Kindle features like a long-lasting battery and easy access to the Kindle storefront wherever you are.

So whether you're lounging by the pool or curling up in bed, the Kindle Paperwhite is an excellent companion, especially at this price.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
