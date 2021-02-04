Elevate your video with this Logitech Brio 4K webcam deal

If you want your video to stand out, your laptop’s measly low-fidelity webcam just won’t cut it—but you can elevate your work-from-home setup without breaking the bank today. Lenovo’s online store is selling the Logitech Brio 4K Ultra HD webcam for $160Remove non-product link, $40 off the MSRP. It’s an excellent price for a webcam that doesn’t stray far from its suggested pricing too often.

We reviewed the Brio 4K when it first came out back in 2017, giving it 4 out of 5 stars. The “Logitech Brio 4K Pro Webcam offers unparalleled picture and video quality,” we said. The issue, however, is that 4K resolution still isn’t supported by the major web chat services, which are still using 1080p.

The Brio 4K will come in handy if you want to record YouTube videos in 4K. Plus, with some extra software downloads, it offers helpful features such as pan and zoom, color, brightness, and contrast calibration, as well as background replacements.

For those times when you just want to hop on a video call, Logitech’s Brio 4K can “downgrade” its capture to 1080p at 30 and 60 frames per second, maxing out the fidelity that services like Zoom and Microsoft Teams can handle. It can capture 720p video at the same frame rates.

[Today’s deal: Logitech Brio 4K Ultra HD webcam for $160 at Lenovo.com.Remove non-product link]