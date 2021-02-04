Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 166: Your burning questions, answered

It's a Q&A extravaganza!

Hardware & Accessories
NZXT H1 fires? Stadia over? VR benchmarks? Q&A extravaganza! | The Full Nerd ep. 166   (01:40:02)
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
The Full Nerd
AMD Ryzen 5000 review, Xbox Series X reviews, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 156 AMD Ryzen 5000 review, Xbox Series... (01:45:58)
The Full Nerd
Macs ditch Intel, RTX Super in laptops, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 143 Macs ditch Intel, RTX Super in... (01:19:50)
The Full Nerd
Core i9-10900K review, AMD reversal, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 140 Core i9-10900K review, AMD... (01:40:11)
The Full Nerd 138
Ampere/Zen 3 rumors, 14Gbps Radeon RX 5600 XT, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 138 Ampere/Zen 3 rumors, 14Gbps Radeon... (01:23:20)
The Full Nerd
Ryzen 4000 review: Game-changing performance for laptops | The Full Nerd ep. 132 Ryzen 4000 review: Game-changing... (01:14:27)
The Full Nerd
GeForcealypse Now, Xbox Series X specs, NZXT H1, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 127 GeForcealypse Now, Xbox Series X... (01:29:19)
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics. In today's episode we go all in on audience questions!

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray spend nearly two hours answering your questions.

First, we spend a few minutes explaining what you need to know about NZXT pulling its otherwise fantastic H1 case due to fire danger. Yes, again. Then the Q&A floodgates open. What do we think about Google Stadia? Why don’t we provide more virtual reality benchmarks in graphics card reviews? Should Intel sell its fabs? When can you buy a graphics card at a sane price again? What do we expect from Intel’s first gaming GPUs? What are our hot beverages of choice during these cold winter months?

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 166 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss  

If you want to wear your geekiness on your sleeve, check out our Full Nerd shirts, hoodies, and mousepads. We’ve got Full Nerd hats and beanies, too!

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes