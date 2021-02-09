$400 off: This RTX 2060-powered Lenovo gaming laptop is just $899

When you’re searching for a sweet deal on a gaming rig, it’s best to look for good parts at a solid price—even if they’re not the most cutting-edge hardware. That’s the kind of deal we have for you today. Walmart is selling a version of the Lenovo Y540 15 gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 for $899Remove non-product link. That’s $400 off the sticker price, and not much more expensive than the price of what a desktop RTX 2060 graphics card is going for alone these days.

The 15.6-inch laptop features a blazing-fast 144Hz 1080p display perfect for gaming. Under the hood, you’ll find a 2.6GHz, six-core “Coffee Lake” Core i7-9750H processor with twelve threads and boost clock speeds up to 4.5GHz. Lenovo’s laptop also comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

That’s a potent loadout overall, with the centerpiece being the Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2060. The graphics chip should excel at the high-refresh rate 1080p gaming this laptop offers, and it supports real-time ray tracing, which allows in-game lighting to behave in a more naturalistic way for dramatically improved visuals. RTX cards also support other advanced gaming features for a more immersive experience.

Bottom line? The Lenovo Y540 15 looks to be an excellent laptop at a good price. It weighs in at just a smidge over 5 pounds, meaning it’s just barely in the “totable” category, but for a gaming laptop that’s not very heavy at all.

[Today’s deal: Lenovo Y540 15 for $900 at Walmart.Remove non-product link]