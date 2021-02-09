Deal

$400 off: This RTX 2060-powered Lenovo gaming laptop is just $899

Walmart is selling the Lenovo Y540 15 for $400 off the MSRP.

Contributor, PCWorld |

lenovoy540
Lenovo

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

When you’re searching for a sweet deal on a gaming rig, it’s best to look for good parts at a solid price—even if they’re not the most cutting-edge hardware. That’s the kind of deal we have for you today. Walmart is selling a version of the Lenovo Y540 15 gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 for $899. That’s $400 off the sticker price, and not much more expensive than the price of what a desktop RTX 2060 graphics card is going for alone these days.

The 15.6-inch laptop features a blazing-fast 144Hz 1080p display perfect for gaming. Under the hood, you’ll find a 2.6GHz, six-core “Coffee Lake” Core i7-9750H processor with twelve threads and boost clock speeds up to 4.5GHz. Lenovo’s laptop also comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

That’s a potent loadout overall, with the centerpiece being the Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2060. The graphics chip should excel at the high-refresh rate 1080p gaming this laptop offers, and it supports real-time ray tracing, which allows in-game lighting to behave in a more naturalistic way for dramatically improved visuals. RTX cards also support other advanced gaming features for a more immersive experience.

Bottom line? The Lenovo Y540 15 looks to be an excellent laptop at a good price. It weighs in at just a smidge over 5 pounds, meaning it’s just barely in the “totable” category, but for a gaming laptop that’s not very heavy at all.

[Today’s deal: Lenovo Y540 15 for $900 at Walmart.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes