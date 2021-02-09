Save 35% on Amazon's Fire HD 8 Kids Edition and over 20,000 free apps

If your child needs something new to break up the tedium of a long, socially distant winter, today you can get a great kid-focused tablet at a spectacular price. Amazon is selling the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition with 32GB of storage for $90. That’s $10 above the all-time low we saw around the holidays, but a far cry better than the $140 it usually sells for.

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition comes in a “kid-proof case” for extra rugged protection that includes a built-in stand. The tablet also comes with a two-year replacement guarantee if it breaks.

As with any other Fire tablet, this one inclues easy access to a variety of apps such as Netflix, Minecraft, and Zoom for remote classes. Each Fire HD 8 comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ (formerly FreeTime Unlimited) that provides free access to more than 20,000 child-friendly apps, games, books, videos, Audible books, and other content. After the first year the subscription automatically renews at $3 per month.

Getting a solid tablet for $90 with a massive library of free content is an excellent, excellent deal. Don’t miss out if your youngster has been bugging you for a tablet of their own.

[Today’s deal: Fire HD 8 kids Edition for $90 on Amazon.]