This gamer-centric, 2TB WD external hard drive is just $55

Amazon has an excellent deal for extra storage for your PC, Mac, or console today. The gamer-focused 2TB WD Black P10 external hard drive is just $55. That’s $15 off its most recent price, and the all-time low.

WD Black usually signifies the company’s performance-level internal drives that spin at 7,200 RPM. This external drive, however, is only 5,400 RPM. That should still be good enough for most uses, and WD says you can expect transfer speeds up to 140MB/s. Still, this is not the high-performance drive you’re used to seeing for internal desktops.

Still, WD has made this external hard drive with gaming libraries in mind. The capacity of this drive should be enough for about 40 games at 50GB per title. Of course, 50GB is typically a game’s release size, and games often grow well past that within a year or two of updates and expansions.

The P10 looks nice with its black metal top cover, and it’s small enough to easily tote around with a gaming laptop. This is an excellent little external hard drive, and you won’t find this capacity with this much attention to visual looks at a better price anytime soon.

[Today’s deal: 2TB WD Black P10 for $55 at Amazon.]