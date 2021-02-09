Game on: Ryzen 5000 laptops you can buy right now

Drop a Ryzen 5000 mobile processor into a laptop, and you end up with a machine that smashes expectations—a three-pound convertible can accomplish what yesterday’s six-pound gaming laptop did.
The first 5800H and 5900HX laptops have yet to hit shelves, but select models are already available for pre-order. Generally we advise waiting to see how well individual notebooks perform, but between current high demand for PCs and Ryzen 5000 mobile’s high marks in reviews, guaranteeing yourself an early spot in line could be prudent. Here’s where to fork over your cash.
Ryzen 5000 laptops you can buy right now
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo SE
- Display: 15.6-inch 1080p 300Hz IPS
- CPU: Ryzen 9 5900HX
- GPU: RTX 3070
- RAM: 32GB DDR4-3200
- Storage: 1TB SSD
- Weight: 5.47 pounds
- Price: $2,900
Packed into this 15.6-inch Asus Zephyrus Duo SERemove non-product link is an ultra high-refresh rate display with FreeSync support, a beefy Ryzen 5900HX processor, and an RTX 3070—and it sports a second display above the keyboard, too. You’ll have plenty of bells and whistles to enjoy in this laptop, but if it’s still not enough for you, Asus offers a 4K 120Hz variant equipped with an RTX 3080Remove non-product link, too.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15
- Display: 15.6-inch 1440p 165Hz
- CPU: Ryzen 9 5900HS
- GPU: RTX 3070
- RAM: 16GB DDR4-3200
- Storage: 1TB SSD
- Weight: 4.19 pounds
- Price: $1,800
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15Remove non-product link offers a nice balance of features—QHD resolution with a high-refresh rate, a fast processor, and a luxurious GPU. We’re glad to see more 1440p displays in laptops, as you get the benefit of higher pixel density without the same battery-life penalty you’d pay with a 4K display.
Gigabyte A7 K1-BUS1130SH
- Display: 17.3-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS
- CPU: Ryzen 7 5800H
- GPU: RTX 3060
- RAM: 16GB DDR4-3200
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Weight: 5.51 pounds
- Price: $1,400
Big screens don’t necessarily cost a ton—case in point is this Gigabyte A7 laptopRemove non-product link, which sports a 17.3-inch high refresh-rate screen. Overall, its specs should pack a punch for 1080p gaming, though be aware that this mobile RTX 3060 part only has 6GB of memory, half of the desktop card’s 12GB.
Gigabyte A5 X1-BUS2130
- Display: 15.6-inch 1080p 244Hz IPS
- CPU: Ryzen 7 5800H
- GPU: RTX 3070
- RAM: 16GB DDR4-3200
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Weight: 4.85 pounds
- Price: $1,600
Some times, high refresh-rate tops the list of necessary features—and this 15.6-inch Gigabyte A5 laptopRemove non-product link delivers that at a relatively affordable price. Its only potential drawback is its 512GB SSD, which will fill up quickly as you put the RTX 3070 through its paces in multiple AAA games.