Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 phones are up to $200 off right now

If you've had your eyes on the Galaxy S21, today's the day to grab one. Amazon is selling an unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy S21 for $700, down from the usual $800, a savings of $100 and the best price we've seen without a trade-in. You can also get the S21+ and S21 Ultra for $200 off in any color.

We reviewed the Galaxy S21 in January giving it 4.5 stars out of 5 and calling it "one of the best premium smartphone bargains in years." This phone offers a beautiful design, a fantastic 6.2-inch screen with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, insanely fast performance and excellent battery life, and Android 11 UI tweaks that improve the user experience. It's also built for the latest networks so it's rocking Wi-Fi 6 along with 5G cellular connectivity. 

It's also got a great camera, with a triple-lens that brings wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras. We found that the photos were very good, but the  S21 "tended to brighten photos excessively even when night mode wasn’t activated, which often led to blown-out details and washed-out colors." But you'll still take great pictures with it.

If you want a bigger phone, the S21+ has a 6.7-inch screen and the S21 Ultra has a 6.8-inch one. They all have the same Snapdragon 888 processor as the S21, with a few extra features. The S21+ and S21 Ultra have an ultrawideband chip for precise location tracking, and the Ultra brings a better camera and Wi-Fi 6E support.

But no matter which model you buy, you're getting a fantastic phone at an even more fantastic price.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
