Banish storage woes with this huge 16TB external drive for $300 off

If you dream of running a NAS box at home but have always balked at the cost, Amazon has a nice alternative today. The online retailer is selling the WD 16TB My Cloud Home Duo personal cloud storage box for $400. That's $300 off the MSRP, $100 cheaper than the most recent price, and by far the all-time low.

The My Cloud Duo is effectively a desktop external hard drive that can backup multiple devices over your network by plugging it directly into your home router. It uses two 8TB hard drives arranged in a RAID configuration by default so that everything you put on the My Cloud Duo is automatically backed up to a second drive on the box. That effectively means you only have 8TB of usable storage (plus a backup), but if you’d rather have the full 16TB without automatic duplication you can turn off the “Mirror Mode” feature.

In addition to being a central repository for photos, videos, and other files, this box can also provide online access to your files via WD’s My Cloud Home smartphone app. The My Cloud Duo doesn’t provide any encryption options, however, as it saves the feature for the company’s true NAS boxes.

This is an excellent price for this massive storage box. It’s well worth grabbing before the deal disappears.

[Today's deal: 16TB WD My Cloud Home Duo for $400 at Amazon.]