The Logitech K800 keyboard is down to its best price in nearly a year

Grab one of our favorite keyboards for less than $55

Contributor, PCWorld |

logitech wireless illuminated keyboard k800 1
Logitech

If you need a new keyboard and don't want a fancy one with mechanical keys and RGC lighting, the Logitech K800 is a great buy. And today it's cheaper than it's been in months. Amazon is selling the Logitech K800 Wireless Illuminated Keyboard for $54.05, the best sale price we've seen in nearly a year.

As its name suggests, this keyboard is backlit with adjustable illumination, so you'll be able to see the keys even in the dark. It also has nifty proximity detection so that the keys will illuminate when you bring your hands near the keyboard (or dim when you pull them away). The keys themselves use rubber domed scissor switches with a "travel" of 3.2mm as opposed to the usual 2mm to 2.5mm on a laptop. The longer travel means people tend to apply less force on the keys thereby keeping their hands and wrists a little less stressed.

We reviewed the K800 in 2019 and gave it four out of five stars and an Editors' Choice Award, saying, "This backlit keyboard not only provides the necessary light but also offers one of the most comfortable and pleasant typing experiences we’ve encountered." Bottom line, it delivers a pleasant typing experience whether you're working in a bright room or cranking on a project late at night.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
