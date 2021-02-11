The Logitech K800 keyboard is down to its best price in nearly a year

If you need a new keyboard and don't want a fancy one with mechanical keys and RGC lighting, the Logitech K800 is a great buy. And today it's cheaper than it's been in months. Amazon is selling the Logitech K800 Wireless Illuminated Keyboard for $54.05Remove non-product link, the best sale price we've seen in nearly a year.

As its name suggests, this keyboard is backlit with adjustable illumination, so you'll be able to see the keys even in the dark. It also has nifty proximity detection so that the keys will illuminate when you bring your hands near the keyboard (or dim when you pull them away). The keys themselves use rubber domed scissor switches with a "travel" of 3.2mm as opposed to the usual 2mm to 2.5mm on a laptop. The longer travel means people tend to apply less force on the keys thereby keeping their hands and wrists a little less stressed.

We reviewed the K800 in 2019 and gave it four out of five stars and an Editors' Choice Award, saying, "This backlit keyboard not only provides the necessary light but also offers one of the most comfortable and pleasant typing experiences we’ve encountered." Bottom line, it delivers a pleasant typing experience whether you're working in a bright room or cranking on a project late at night.

