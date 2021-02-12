The fitness-focused Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch is on sale for $99

If you need a solid smartwatch but aren’t willing to shell out hundreds of dollars for something like an Apple Watch or a Fitbit Sense, head over to Amazon today. The online retailer is selling the Garmin Vivoactive 3 for $99Remove non-product link, matching an all-time low price that we also saw around the holidays last year. The watch usually costs around $130, and it debuted at $230.

The Vivoactive 3 is a popular choice among fitness enthusiasts who want a focused wearable, since it offers a reliable GPS feature and good activity trackers. It also includes a heart rate monitor, of course, and stress tracking as well.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 can also display smartphone app notifications with Android phones. It lacks a music component for those long runs however; integration with Spotify is reserved for a special music edition of the smartwatch.

The watch supports NFC for Garmin Pay contactless payments, which works most places that accept contactless payments in the U.S. As for the physical attributes of the watch, it has a 1.2-inch diameter display, up to 7 days of battery life when connected to a smartphone, and 13 days without.

Bottom line? The Garmin Vivoactive 3 a nice little smartwatch that focuses strongly on fitness, but it doesn’t have some of the more advanced features we’ve seen in other (higher-cost) devices like the Apple Watch. If you’re looking for more of a fitness tracker that doubles as a basic smartwatch, though, it’s definitely worth considering—especially at today’s steep sale price.

[Today’s deal: The Garmin Vivoactive 3 is $99 on Amazon.Remove non-product link]