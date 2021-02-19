Feature

SSPUD’s new SFF case is made for mesh lovers

The Meshlicious stakes out unique ground among the growing cohort of cases tailored for ultra compact builds.

Senior Editor, PCWorld |

Hardware & Accessories
The SSUPD Meshlicious is the rare SFF case that fits an ATX PSU   (22:53)
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
pub21 053 corsair5000series splat07
Corsair 5000 series teardown and comparison Corsair 5000 series teardown and... (29:17)
pub20 051 corsair4000dairflow v2
Corsair 4000D Airflow & 4000X teardown and tour Corsair 4000D Airflow & 4000X... (15:10)
pub20 050 bequietpurebase500dx
Be Quiet Pure Base 500DX teardown Be Quiet Pure Base 500DX teardown (17:04)
pub20 049 silverstoneld03 af v2
SilverStone Lucid LD03-AF teardown SilverStone Lucid LD03-AF teardown (27:17)
Cooler Master Masterbox MB311L
We teardown Cooler Master's MB311L, a micro-ATX case with ARGB We teardown Cooler Master's... (13:51)
iBuyPower Snowblind
Exploring the iBuyPower Snowblind Element case Exploring the iBuyPower Snowblind... (13:52)
In this video, we tear down and give a tour of the SSUPD Meshlicious, a 14L small-form-factor case that can accommodate both ATX and full-length GPUs.

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

The SSUPD Meshlicious delivers just about as much mesh as you’d expect from its name. This 14L mini-ITX case sports three panels of metal mesh, with a fourth tempered-glass panel that lets you show off your graphics card. Or you can choose to show off your CPU and power supply instead, as the panels are easily swappable—and can also be purchased separately to get the exact look you want. But for now, this model as described is the first one to launch from Lian Li’s new sub-brand.

We went hands-on with it, and as you’ll see in the video above, you can configure the Meshlicious in a number of ways. It’s compatible with ATX power supplies and full-length graphics cards, and you have the option of two different styles for GPU mounting. Overall, this SFF case has a lot going for it, though its quirks make working in it less than straightforward and thus a little more complicated for folks new to sub-20L builds.

pub21 054 ssupd meshlicious v3.00 10 32 22.still013 Alaina Yee / IDG

You can fit quite a lot into this case—and the support for ATX PSUs is a boon for keeping down build costs.

Far more complex is SSUPD’s release schedule for the Meshlicious and all of its variations. The company is taking orders in two batches: February 9 marked the start of the first round, and this initial wave of pre-orders is only for a black version with one mesh side panel and one tempered-glass side panel that will ship in March. One variant comes with a PCIe 3.0 riser cable and has an early-bird price of $110, while the other sports a PCIe 4.0 riser cable and costs $165. Neither include the longer riser cable nor the two standoff screws needed for mounting a SFF graphics card at the top of the case. You’ll have to purchase those separately—either a 180mm or 200mm riser cable, plus two 6-32 motherboard standoff screws.

The second round of pre-orders begin in April and will expand the options. SSUPD will offer two colors (black and white) and also add an all-mesh variant to the lineup. These cases will sell at MSRP: $120 for the tempered glass option with a PCIe 3.0 riser cable, and $130 for all mesh side panels and a PCIe 3.0 riser cable. SSUPD has not yet announced prices for the versions with a PCIe 4.0 riser cable. All April pre-orders will ship in May.

Despite the Meshlicious’ foibles, this case adds yet another interesting option to choose from for SFF builders, especially those unwilling to spend $200 on a model like the Ncase M1 or Dan A4. The Meshlicious might not unseat Cooler Master’s $80 NR200 (which you can see in our PS5 PC build from last November) when grading on value or ease of use, but it is still affordable, especially given how many configurations it can support.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Alaina Yee covers desktop PCs, computer components, mini-PCs, and more for PCWorld. Her favorite article to write is an annual piece combining her two loves: bargain hunting and PC building. You can find her on Twitter at @morphingball.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes