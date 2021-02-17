Save 40% on Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 in a rare one-day deal

Adobe software doesn’t go on sale very often. Usually we only cover Photoshop Elements deals about twice a year, but this is the third deal we’ve seen on the enthusiast photo editing suite in as many months. Today only, B&H Photo and Video is selling Photoshop Elements 2021 for $60 down from the usual $100. The deal covers a DVD that works on PCs and Apple hardware alikeRemove non-product link, as well as the digital versions for WindowsRemove non-product link or MacRemove non-product link.

Photoshop Elements 2021 is the usual excellent iteration on the suites that came before it. The latest version adds a number of new features, such as a new Guided Edit that can replace skies, haze, and erase other outdoor objects to create the perfect photo from less than perfect conditions.

There’s also the ability to select the subject of a photo and change its position and size to improve the overall composition.

Face Tilt helps adjust a subject so that they are looking in the correct direction—a boon for people with small children. Adobe also added some fun filters such as the ability to apply duotone effects, and apply quote graphics to “memeify” your photos.

Photoshop Elements 2021 is an excellent package with something for every photography enthusiast. And for today only, it’s 40 percent off.

[Today’s deal: Photoshop Elements 2021 for $60 at B&H Photo Video.Remove non-product link]